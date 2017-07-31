Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan wraps up Morocco schedule, parties with the team. But where is Katrina Kaif? See photos

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan parties as Morocco shoot wraps up. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan parties as Morocco shoot wraps up.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been shooting the action sequences in the beautiful locales of Morocco. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has been sharing whereabouts of the shoot every now and then, and our selfie queen Katrina Kaif has been exploring the country quite well too. Now, the actors will be moving on to the last schedule, which is to be shot in Abu Dhabi. But before the team moves on, the cast and crew of Morocco held a small party for Salman and others.

Some pictures from the party have been making rounds for a couple of hours and going by it, we can surely say that Salman is happy about how the shoot is being wrapped up and also with the smooth working of the team. The actor is all smiles during the celebrations but Katrina is missing in every frame. So, did she give a miss to the party? Well, we are waiting for her updates to know about the same.

Meanwhile, the actor made her fans extremely happy by sharing a picture with Salman after a long time. She took to her Instagram and shared a cute picture in which Salman can be seen blushing. While the conversation behind the picture is still undisclosed, we are surely excited to witness their on-screen camaraderie, which will appear on the silver screen after five long years.

After the failure of Tubelight at the box office, people have their eyes on Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is scheduled for a Christmas release this year.

