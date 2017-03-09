Tiger Zinda Hai: Christopher Nolan’s favourite action director joins Salman Khan’s film. And there’s Paresh Rawal too

Tiger Zinda Hai: Hollywood’s action director Tom Struthers — who is famous for his works in Christopher Nolan’s blockbusters like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception — has reportedly joined the Salman Khan film. Tiger Zinda Hai: Hollywood’s action director Tom Struthers — who is famous for his works in Christopher Nolan’s blockbusters like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception — has reportedly joined the Salman Khan film.

Versatile actor Paresh Rawal has signed his first Yash Raj film and it is none other than Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much hyped Tiger Zinda Hai. What’s more, sources tell indianexpress.com that Paresh’s role in this sequel of Ek Tha Tiger is very special. Tiger Zinda Hai, is seemingly becoming grander every passing day. First, we learnt that Hollywood’s action director Tom Struthers — who is famous for his works in Christopher Nolan’s blockbusters like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception — has reportedly joined the team.

The film has high-octane action sequences which will be shot in half a dozen locations across the world. According to reports, Salman and Katrina will be shooting the first one on the snow-capped mountains of Tyrol, Austria.

Meanwhile, confirming the news about Paresh, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar said, “I have always been a fan of his (Paresh Rawal) work and what he brings to his characters and I can’t wait to see him in this very special role, I am fortunate to be part of a film which is Paresh Rawal’s first for Yash Raj Films.” The director also tweeted on his handle, “Welcome on board @SirPareshRawal for @TogerZindaHai, looking forward to shoot with you soon :) love ali.”

Welcome on board @SirPareshRawal for @TigerZindaHai, looking forward to shoot with you soon :) love ali — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 9, 2017

Paresh Rawal brings life to any role that he plays onscreen. He has portrayed some of the most remarkable characters like Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from Hera Pheri, Lilaram in Malamaal Weekly to name a couple of them.

So it is not only us who are excited to see him share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, but Zafar is excited too. Rawal and Salman Khan have worked together before in films like Ready, Baghban, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge, Auzar and Andaz Apna Apna.

