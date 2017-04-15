Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif look as fresh as the snow in Austria. But why aren’t they together? See pics

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Austria with Austrian Service Producer Ursula Keplinger, Reinhard Forcher and Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Austria with Austrian Service Producer Ursula Keplinger, Reinhard Forcher and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to Salman Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, might be under production but it is making waves already. The frequent sneak peeks from the shoot of its first schedule in Tyrol, Austria has been keeping the fans anxious. Though Salman has wrapped up the first schedule in Austria, some more pics from the location have found their way on the internet. While we love to see Salman’s fresh look and smiling face, we are disappointed again to not find his leading lady Katrina Kaif by his side in the same frame.

In the pictures that have been shared by Salman’s fan clubs on social media, we see the Dabangg actor with Austrian Service Producer Ursula Keplinger, Reinhard Forcher, and director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar. Katrina is also seen with Ali Abbas and Reinhard, but in separate clicks.

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, Ali shared pictures from the beautiful shoot locales to tease the movie buffs and keep the buzz around the film alive. Salman shot for some crucial action sequences of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria itself including his fight with a pack of wolves.

Also read| Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif looks stunning but Salman Khan goes missing. See pics

Last month Salman stunned his fans when he posted a still from the movie looking straight into the eyes of Katrina Kaif. The rest was done by his caption which read as, “Back Together.” But little did the actor know that a glimpse of the two stars would leave his fans even more anxious. They are definitely waiting to see some more off-shoot pictures of the superstar jodi in the same frame, and not just with their crew members. Tiger Zinda Hai has Salman and Katrina teaming up after a gap of five years, after their last hit Ek Tha Tiger.

BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI . pic.twitter.com/H8D0Gv8cTT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled for a Christmas release this year and will hit the screens on December 22.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd