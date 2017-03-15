Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film is on a roll in Austria, see pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is being filmed in Austria. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is being filmed in Austria.

The cast and crew of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has made it to Austria for shooting recently. This film, which happens to be the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger will be shot in sub-zero locales of Tyrol, a state in Austria.

Apparently, the filmmakers are going bigger and better for the sequel and have planned to film some never-before-seen kind of stunts and action sequences. A song and selected fight scenes are expected to be shot during the first schedule of the film.

While the prequel was directed by Kabir Khan, who is currently expecting the release of his next movie Tubelight starring Salman Khan, this one is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was Ali who shared some interesting videos of the locales where they might be shooting. Salman Khan was spotted meeting excited fans as well.

The director even shared photographs of the view from his room in Austria and from the looks of it, the film can be expected to have some stunning seconds of Austria. In fact, he even shared a picture of a room that had open suitcases and clothes strewn around and said, “Packing#time#sub#zero#temprature @tigerzindahai #madness #begins”

This film also happens to Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s first project after Ek Tha Tiger and is expected to be released in December 2017. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is expected to wrap up his current commitments by the end of the year to start his work on Karan Johar’s film alongside Akshay Kumar.

