Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film director Ali Abbas Zafar getting burnt on the sets, See photo

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is on a tight shooting schedule. The two actors are currently shooting in Abu Dhabi on a 65 day schedule in the midst of the blistering heat. The director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted a photo of himself where he is seen shielding himself from the prickly rays of the sun with a cap, googles and a scarf. He captioned it: “Burnt and cooked. I love Indian film units. They can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.”

The Tiger movie series is based on the fictional life of an Indian spy, Avinash Singh Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy. The sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, calls back the RAW agent, code named Tiger who had been presumed dead. He will be seen fighting an international terrorist organisation in this movie.

A few days ago, Zafar had shared his appreciation towards the Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, and his team, for coordinating stunts for the film’s lead pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

See Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar’s latest tweet:

Burnt & cooked.I love Indian film units they can take extreme weather conditions with beautiful smiles on the faces @TigerZindaHai pic.twitter.com/5iPoKPRH5g — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 20, 2017

The two ex-lovers will be seen together on screen after the hit and the first part of this movie, Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan. Paresh Rawal will also be seen in the movie in a special appearance. This is the first time that he will be acting under the Yash Raj Banner.

Ali Abbas Zafar was very happy about Paresh Rawal’s involvement in the movie and said in a press statement “I have always been a fan of his work and what he brings to his characters and I can’t wait to see him in this very special role, I am fortunate to be part of a film which is Paresh Rawal’s first for Yash Raj Films.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is set to be released on 22nd December 2017.

