Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan is busy shooting in Morocco, and his Ek Tha Tiger scarf too is a part of this sequel. See photos, video

Tiger Zinda Hai: The latest photo where Salman Khan is seen wearing the checkered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger, will make his fans happy. Tiger Zinda Hai: The latest photo where Salman Khan is seen wearing the checkered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger, will make his fans happy.

Salman Khan is busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had recently given a sneak-peek into the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But a few photos and videos shared by Salman’s fan clubs reveal that his Ek Tha Tiger scarf will be again seen in the sequel of the film.

Ever since Salman has started shooting for Ek Tha Tiger, his pictures from the sets have gone viral. But the latest photo where he is seen wearing the checkered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger, will make his fans happy. Yes, Salman’s scarf which became a fashion rage post Ek Tha Tiger, is once again ready to make a statement.

Recently, Salman and Katrina were seen attending IIFA 2017 together, where they both gave smashing performances and enthralled the audiences. And Tiger Zinda Hai is a special one for Salman-Katrina fans as they will be sharing the screen space after five years. The two were last seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger.

See the latest photos of Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan from Morocco, and also see his Ek Tha Tiger scarf:

Super Dashing Hunk @BeingSalmanKhan on his way to shoot…Wherever he goes , His Insane fan following follows..#Morocco #TigerZindaHai 🐯 pic.twitter.com/nUJUXJt03Q — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) July 20, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan sir on his way to shoot..Chk d crowd..Global MEGASTAR fr a Reason #Morocco #TigerZindaHai 🐯

Credits : Karima ‘s Insta pic.twitter.com/kkoz6evKpF — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) July 20, 2017

Director Ali Abbas Zafar‏ is also keeping fans posted with various stills and videos from the Tiger Zinda Hai sets. See his latest post here:

Behind the scenes a very serious #tom Struthers working really hard as #Sk chills on the horse behind 😉 pic.twitter.com/GCOJCSGI0x — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 20, 2017

Ali Abbas Zafar had recently shared a video on his social media account where Salman is in the midst of a training session.

Straight from New York , with no sleep @BeingSalmanKhan jumps in for horse riding training @TigerZindaHai #morocco 😊 pic.twitter.com/mfOgbuUlDY — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 17, 2017

Earlier, Salman also said that the plot of Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by a real life incident. He said, “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!”

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release in December this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd