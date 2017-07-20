Latest News
  • Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan is busy shooting in Morocco, and his Ek Tha Tiger scarf too is a part of this sequel. See photos, video

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan is busy shooting in Morocco, and his Ek Tha Tiger scarf too is a part of this sequel. See photos, video

Salman Khan is busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. A few photos and videos shared by Salman's fan clubs reveal that his Ek Tha Tiger scarf will be again seen in the sequel of the film. Ever since Salman has started shooting for Ek Tha Tiger, his pictures from the sets have gone viral.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published:July 20, 2017 4:05 pm
Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan latest photos, Tiger Zinda Hai salman khan, Ek Tha Tiger scarf salman scarf Tiger Zinda Hai: The latest photo where Salman Khan is seen wearing the checkered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger, will make his fans happy.
Related News

Salman Khan is busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had recently given a sneak-peek into the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But a few photos and videos shared by Salman’s fan clubs reveal that his Ek Tha Tiger scarf will be again seen in the sequel of the film.

Ever since Salman has started shooting for Ek Tha Tiger, his pictures from the sets have gone viral. But the latest photo where he is seen wearing the checkered scarf which he flaunted in Ek Tha Tiger, will make his fans happy. Yes, Salman’s scarf which became a fashion rage post Ek Tha Tiger, is once again ready to make a statement.

Recently, Salman and Katrina were seen attending IIFA 2017 together, where they both gave smashing performances and enthralled the audiences. And Tiger Zinda Hai is a special one for Salman-Katrina fans as they will be sharing the screen space after five years. The two were last seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Ek Tha Tiger.

 

See the latest photos of Tiger Zinda Hai star Salman Khan from Morocco, and also see his Ek Tha Tiger scarf:

Director Ali Abbas Zafar‏ is also keeping fans posted with various stills and videos from the Tiger Zinda Hai sets. See his latest post here:

Ali Abbas Zafar had recently shared a video on his social media account where Salman is in the midst of a training session.

 

Earlier, Salman also said that the plot of Tiger Zinda Hai is inspired by a real life incident. He said, “The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!”

Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release in December this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 20: Latest News