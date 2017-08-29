Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan has the most expressive eyes, this picture is a proof

Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Ali Abbas Zafar had recently revealed that he is nervous about shooting the climax of his film Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, the director, who rose to fame with his last Salman Khan collaboration Sultan, has shared a picture of the actor in which we can sense the intensity of the action scene that he is shooting for. In the picture, Salman, who is in Abu Dhabi, wrapping up the last schedule of his much-awaited film, looks tensed, worried yet confident about what is to come next. While there is not much to decode, we are quite impressed with the way it has been shot.

Time and again, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai has been sharing some major on set moments. Katrina Kaif has been consistently posting pictures from the shoot and has given us inside details. Even Ali Abbas Zafar has been sharing some facts about the locations and the kind of action Salman would be doing in the film. He recently took to Twitter and announced that there are only 20 days left for the wrap of Tiger Zinda Hai. Later, he revealed that the climax is going to be grand with 10,000 rounds of fire.

Well, we are hoping to witness a magic similar to what we had experienced during Sultan. Meanwhile, people are patiently waiting for Bhaijaan’s film as after five years, the 51-year-old actor would be sharing the screen space with Katrina. The female lead has always maintained how Salman is a mentor and a good friend for her.

The film is scheduled for release around Christmas. We surely are waiting for it.

