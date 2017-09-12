Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan is all set to enthrall you with some breathtaking action sequences, this picture is proof

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan’s film promises high octane action sequences. Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan’s film promises high octane action sequences.

Ali Abbas Zafar had promised high-octane action sequences in his much-awaited film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. While we were introduced to the sets and the action choreographers, we were not sure if Salman Khan himself will perform these acts. But a picture shared by some fan pages has a different story to say. In the viral still, we can see Salman bruised with cuts all over the face and body. So, does this mean he himself will be performing the action sequence? Well let’s just wait and watch to know more.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is wrapping up the last leg of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which is being shot in Abu Dhabi. While the actor has stayed away from revealing anything about the film, his co-star Katrina Kaif has been quite active from the sets of the film. Katrina, who is one of the most followed personalities on Facebook and Instagram, has often shared pictures and videos from the sets. Recently, we saw her playing cricket.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, it is ‘Pink’ fame Angad Bedi who has joined the team in Abu Dhabi.

Through the behind the scene videos, we get a glimpse of the training undertaken by the cast for the action sequences in the film. Katrina and Angad were seen training in a shooting range learning how to handle guns and rifles with ease.

The team of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ including Angad Bedi, Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar went to a professional shooting range in Abu Dhabi to train for these scenes which are set to be shot this week.

Apart from action, the audience can expect some romance between Salman and Katrina, who share screen space after a gap of five years. The film is scheduled for release around Christmas.

