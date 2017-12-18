Tiger Zinda Hai new poster: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are geared up for its Friday release

Tiger Zinda Hai to release on December 22. Tiger Zinda Hai to release on December 22.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is the last biggest release of 2017 and provided it stars Bhaijaan Salman, fans of the actor are patiently waiting for it. The film is just a few days away from the theatres and cashing on the excitement of the public, the makers released yet another poster. In the new poster, Salman and Katrina are geared up for their action-drama flick. The two have been complimenting each other quite well on-screen.

The film’s songs have also received a good response. “Dil Diyan Gallan”, the romantic ballad of the year, has become the chartbuster while “Swag Se Swagat” has been setting the dance floor on fire. The makers had released the entire jukebox just a week before the release.

Shot in beautiful locales of five different countries, Tiger Zinda Hai is also going to be a visual treat for the audience. The film is based on the 2014 hostage situation of Indian nurses by ISIL in Iraq. Both Salman as Tiger and Katrina as Zoya are reprising their roles from its prequel Ek tha Tiger, and have teamed up to save lives. While the release of Salman-starrer remains untouched by CBFC in India, the film will not release in Pakistan. According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan’s CBFC feels the film shows the country in a bad light. This is similar to what happened back in 2012 when Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan also got banned in Pakistan.

At a press conference in Delhi, Salman had said that the fate of the film would only be decided by the audience who decides to watch it. He continued that box office numbers do not bother him. Well, let us see how the film performs in the first week of its release.

