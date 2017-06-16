Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif worked with Dark Knight action director and this fierce look is the result. See photo

Katrina Kaif is working very hard to get her action sequences right in Tiger Zinda Hai which also stars Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is working very hard to get her action sequences right in Tiger Zinda Hai which also stars Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a slick spy drama from Yash Raj Films, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by none other than Aaditya Chopra. We at indianexpress.com got hold of an image of Ek Tha Tiger star Katrina Kaif from the shoot featuring her in a fighting fit form for an action sequence.

If sources are to be believed then Katrina has been training rigorously and working out hard to achieve a certain level of fitness to be able to fit in her action sequences. Katrina herself has been posting quite a few pictures on her social media accounts from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai regularly, and we are definitely expecting amazing action sequences from her, aren’t we?

A source from the film’s unite told us, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar has committed to deliver action, stunts and fight sequences that will compete with global standards with Tiger Zinda Hai. To shoot for Katrina’s action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film worked with her. Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes. There are also stuntmen from France, UK and Spain involved in this portion, which is quite elaborate.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is turning out to be a larger than life out and out action flick, and is expected to be avant garde. Its first part Ek Tha Tiger was a superhit.

After traveling to exotic locations of Austia and Abu Dhabi, the film has now also wrapped up its schedule in Mumbai. All Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s fans are waiting to see their favourite on-screen couple which is back together after five years. The film is scheduled to release on December 22, 2017.

