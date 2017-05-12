Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif photobombs Salman Khan in this adorable photo

Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s new picture is just adorable. Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s new picture is just adorable.

You don’t mess with Salman Khan. Unless, of course, you are co-star, friend and former girlfriend Katrina Kaif. In a new still posted by Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan is seen posing for an image. But unknown to him, there is Katrina Kaif in the image who is happily photobombing him. This one goes into our ‘most memorable Bollywood moments’ folder. The director wrote, “A very serious Katrina kaif and super focused @BeingSalmanKhan on the set of @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes. Friday Feelings :).”

The film is being shot in Dubai and Katrina also shared her own behind-the-scenes moment. Katrina can be seen sitting with Salman and she wrote, “Abu Dhabi . #TigerZindaHai . Aliiiiiiii.” The only Tiger Zinda Hai team member who has not posted a pic yet is Salman Khan and we can blame it on Tubelight.

Salman’s film Tubelight is releasing on Eid and the actor is busy with its promotions. The film’s first song ‘The Radio Song’ will be out on May 16. While there is still some time for the song to come out, Salman teased his fans by sharing the poster of this song. The actor shared the first glimpse of the song on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Lekar aa raha hoon Tubelight ka pehla Gaana on 16th May! Ab bajega #TheRadioSong @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @sonymusicindia @kabirkhankk.”

Going by this poster, one can see Salman being thrown in the air by people. We have already seen this shot from the film in the teaser. The poster suggests that the song is going to be a fun one. A Bollywood Life report has suggested that the song launch will take place in Dubai instead of a city in India. “The Tubelight song launch will not be taking place in India, but in Dubai on May 16. Currently, Salman is shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in the city and does not want to delay the schedule. Hence, Salman has decided to launch the song in Dubai itself, next week. A grand event is going to be held and the international media will be invited to the launch, which Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu will also be attending. We even hear that the superstar’s sister Alvira will be flying in for the launch too,” a source was quoted in the report.

Tubelight brings Kabir Khan and Salman Khan together for the third time after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. Shah Rukh Khan is doing a cameo in the film and fans will see two Khans sharing screen space after a gap of 15 years. Speaking about SRK’s role in Tubelight, Kabir told indianexpress.com,”It was a role screaming for a superstar cameo otherwise I wouldn’t have. I find it gimmicky. But when you will watch the film, you will realise the role needed a superstar. We went to him with the role and he was kind enough to agree. It is a brilliant cameo but I can’t say much about it because it will take away the joy of seeing it.”

