Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif looks stunning but Salman Khan goes missing. See pics

The first look of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had left us all surprised and excited for the film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Now, Katrina has dropped yet another picture from the shoot locales making us impatient to see her with Salman yet again. The actor, who is very active on her Facebook account, posted a selfie with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The team is shooting for action sequences in Austria and going by a short video posted by the director, we can expect a lot of breathtaking fight and chase sequences in the film.

A few reports also suggest that in the film, Salman will battle a pack of wolves, and the team is going the extra mile to shoot this and want to ensure international standards are followed. Post Ek Tha Tiger, there was a lot of speculation if the filmmakers would get the on-screen couple back together. Finally, after making Salman and Katrina’s fans wait for five years, the makers announced Tiger Zinda Hai but if the story would continue from the climax of part one is yet to be seen.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here:

Watch| Ali Abbas Zafar shared a short video.

Also read | Tiger Zinda Hai first look: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif romance once again, see pic

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, which was helmed by Kabir Khan who recently wrapped up Tubelight’s shoot with Salman. However, this time the film will be directed by Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar. After this project, the successful director-actor duo would begin working on their next project which is said to be a remake of Ode To My Father, set during India and Pakistan’s Partition in the year 1947.

See other clicks from Tiger Zinda Hai’s sets

BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI . pic.twitter.com/H8D0Gv8cTT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to be released in December 2017.

