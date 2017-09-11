Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif is capturing the sunset but Salman Khan is mesmerised by her beauty. See photo

Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar shares a new still. Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar shares a new still.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is making sure to keep the fans on the toes by posting some or the other information from the sets of his next, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. After revealing the whereabouts of the shoot, Ali shared a picture in which we can see Salman a bit lost as he has his gaze fixed on Katrina, who is busy capturing the beautiful sunset of Abu Dhabi. Salman and Katrina are coming back as Tiger and Zoya in this sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

Recently, Katrina showcased her cricketing skills. It seems after learning surfing and then some action moves, the leggy lass is all set to become a sportswoman too. So, can we expect to see her as a cricketer on screen? Well, we hope so. On the other hand, Salman too seemed to have pulled up his socks in terms of the action sequences. Ali, who has worked with Salman in Sultan in 2016, promised the audience to get Bollywood’s Bhaijaan do some smashing action and we surely cannot wait.

For both Salman and Katrina, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is quite an important project, also because their last outings, Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos respectively, did not fare well at the box office.

Another picture of Salman in an injured look is going viral on his fan pages. We wonder if this is a sneak peek into the heavy duty action that awaits us in the film.

After wrapping up ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Salman would begin shooting for his dance drama with Remo D’Souza. In fact, Salman has reportedly signed ‘Race 3’ too. He would also be seen playing an important role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Anand L Rai film.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in Vijay Acharya’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

