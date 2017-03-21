Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif’s first picture from the sets out. But we wish to see her with Salman Khan

Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif’s pic from the Salman Khan-starrer film, from Austria sets is here. Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif’s pic from the Salman Khan-starrer film, from Austria sets is here.

Katrina Kaif is busy with the shooting of her upcoming Kabir Khan film Tiger Zinda Hai, alongside Salman Khan. We already saw a couple of pics on social media, from its sets in Austria, shared by Salman’s fans, here is a fresh glimpse of the leading lady too. Thanks to Katrina’s trainer Reza Katani, who seems to be aware of the actor’s fame, shared her first pic from the location and wrote, “ONE FOR THE FANS.”

Salman and Katrina are reuniting after their hit film Ek Tha Tiger which released in 2012. Tiger Zinda Hai is its sequel and brings back this lovable pair after a hiatus of five years. So it’s needless to say that their fresh collaboration is quite exciting for their fans. Though we are yet to see the two stars captured in one frame from the film’s sets, Kat’s new pic surely has one particular man in background. We just wonder whether it is Salman.

Reza Katani’s full caption reads, “ONE FOR THE FANS. Mountain top selfie on the alps with the beautiful and talented Katrina kaif on the set of #TigerZindaHai wishing you all a lovely week.”

There is another picture of Katrina which has been circulating from the film’s location. See all her latest clicks from Tiger Zinda Hai’s Austria sets:

Also, see pics of Salman Khan from Austria:

This is the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. A few reports also suggest that Salman and Katrina have already shot a romantic song for the film. Considering Katrina is still recovering from a back injury that she suffered on the sets of Jagga Jasoos, we hear Salman had requested the makers to shoot his action chunk first. Salman is said to battle a pack of wolves for an action sequence in the film, as the team is going the extra mile to shoot this while keeping up to international standards.

Action director Tom Struthers of The Dark Night fame will be choreographing the action sequences in this one. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is the most awaited venture of the year.

