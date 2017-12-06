Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif gets into Sultan mode as Salman Khan flaunts his chiselled body. Watch video

Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif to up the action game. Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif to up the action game.

Whenever you see Katrina Kaif on screen, it is almost impossible to take your eyes off. These days female leads need to be more than just eye pleasing, and Katrina is making sure to up the bar for herself and other female actors with her upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen prepping up for an action sequence. She is kick-boxing in the video. She writes, “Not the size of the opponent that matters … it’s the size of the fight in the opponent ✨💃💭 …. 🐱training for 🐯action”

Katrina earlier said in a statement, “There are different types of training that I have gone through like swimming, kick-boxing, Pilates, MMA because of the nature of the film Tiger Zinda Hai is and the nature of action which Ali wanted in the film. So, when the song shoot came, honestly I just maintained what I had been doing for the film.”

Not just Katrina, Salman has pushed himself to look the best on screen with this film.

“Salman has really pushed himself for the part. It is incredible and inspiring to see the biggest superstar of the country go through the grind every single day to maintain the awe-inspiring fitness levels that he has for Tiger,” said director Ali Abbas Zafar.

The director added, “Salman had trained, actually we should say he has killed himself for about 3 months at the gym before the shoot began. Salman was training every day. He used to ride his cycle to the set and we all know it’s not easy to cycle in such harsh environments. He used to easily ride for more than 10 kilometres every day to get to the set. He had worked out his own exercise regime given the limited options. Salman’s diet was incredible. His diet kept him light and agile and he paid minute attention to whatever he was eating.”

Tiger Zinda Hai will be releasing on December 22.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd