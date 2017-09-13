Tiger Zinda Hai: From Salman Khan’s leaked still to a photo shared by Katrina Kaif

The makers of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s next Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film at regular intervals. The makers of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s next Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film at regular intervals.

Time and again, stills and videos from the sets of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s next Tiger Zinda Hai go viral all thanks to the director Ali Abbas Zafar or the stars and their fan clubs. And with every post, we just cannot wait for this action pack entertainer to release. A new still from the film has been leaked and this is said to be a part of the climax scene of Tiger Zinda Hai that is currently being shot in Abu Dhabi. In the still, Salman Khan is seen with an intense look as his car is flying in the air. Not only this still of Salman but one shared by film’s lead actor Katrina from the sets is also making us happy.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film at regular intervals. While some of the photos exhibit Salman and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry, some others give a hint of the high-octane action sequences. Ali Abbas recently shared a click and wrote, “Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :).”

Katrina too shared her looks from the film’s set. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited movies of this year, and the latest stills from the sets of the film are making fans even more restless for its release.

See the new stills of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s next Tiger Zinda Hai here:

Just Wait tull Dec !!The Action King Coming ❤ #TigerZindaHai #SalmanKhan leak Pic but feel good ti see him doing action after Sultan pic.twitter.com/SeaXVyrUp9 — Tiger Zinda Hai (@TigerSalmanLive) September 13, 2017

Tiger watches as Zoya captures Sunset @TigerZindaHai #behind the scenes, last few days of shoot :) pic.twitter.com/B5BoVrVLk9 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 11, 2017

Apart from the action sequences, fans are also thrilled to see Salman and Katrina together on screen again after a long time. The two stars have of late been bonding big time, and there had been rumours of the former love birds’ growing closeness.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd