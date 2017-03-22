Tiger Zinda Hai first look: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif set the screen on fire, see pic

Salman Khan shared an image from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai and it has both him and Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan shared an image from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai and it has both him and Katrina Kaif.

It seems Salman Khan was answering our direct request. As Katrina Kaif shared a photo from the set of Tiger Zinda Hai shooting in Europe, we were happy but just a wee bit disappointed. Why disappointed, you may ask? Because there was no Salman Khan in the same frame. Well, Salman has now shared an image from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai and it has both the actors together and do they look great or what! Salman and Katrina have a great chemistry together and it is again setting the screen on fire.

After the huge success that was Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning in a film together after almost five years. The film’s team is shooting in Austria and we have been getting regular updates from the sets thanks to cast and crew.

Also read | Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif’s first picture from the sets out. But we wish to see her with Salman Khan

Salman and Katrina were dating each other before they went their separate ways. Salman wrote with the picture, “BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI.”

BACK TOGETHER , IN TIGER ZINDA HAI . pic.twitter.com/H8D0Gv8cTT — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2017

This is the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. A few reports also suggest that Salman and Katrina have already shot a romantic song for the film. Katrina is still recovering from a back injury that she suffered on the sets of Jagga Jasoos that she is doing with Ranbir Kapoor, and it is said that Salman had requested the makers to shoot his action sequences first. Salman is said to battle a pack of wolves for an action sequence in the film, as the team is going the extra mile to shoot this while keeping up to international standards.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s clicks from Tiger Zinda Hai’s sets

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda hai look

Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated for release during Christmas this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd