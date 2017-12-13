Devalued Degree

Tiger Zinda Hai fails to get clearance from Pakistan censor board

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai might not release in Pakistan on December 22. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, will hit Indian screens on the same date.

December 13, 2017
tiger zinda hai not to release in pakistan Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit the screens on December 22.
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai will not release in Pakistan as it has failed to obtain a clearance from the country’s Central Board of Film Censors. Geo Films, which has the distribution rights for the film in Pakistan, had started announcing the release of the film with the note ‘subject to censor clearance’ but its release on December 22 is unlikely now.

The first installment, Ek Tha Tiger, was also not cleared for release in Pakistan. Sources said the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has refused to grant a No-Objection Certificate for the film upon CBFC’s recommendation.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage has refused to grant a No-Objection Certificate for the film upon CBFC’s recommendation. It is reported that Pakistan related scenes is the basis for the film’s non-clearance,” reported Dawn News.

In the spy thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman plays the role of a RAW agent who falls in love with Pakistani spy Zoya (Katrina) and together they team up to fight against terrorists.

In India, Tiger Zinda Hai will head for December 22 release.

(Inputs from PTI)

