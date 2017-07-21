Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar shares new still of Salman Khan from Morocco sets. See photos, videos

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar once again took to Twitter to share another glimpse of Salman Khan from the upcoming romantic actioner. Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar once again took to Twitter to share another glimpse of Salman Khan from the upcoming romantic actioner.

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai’s release on December 22. As of now, the fan pages of Salman are literally flooded with latest photos from the film’s sets. Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and the duo are set to share the screen space again after five years.

On Friday, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar once again took to Twitter to share another glimpse of Salman Khan from the upcoming romantic actioner. He tweeted, “When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say ” please Palto Na” :)”

Salman Khan is busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. Ali Abbas had recently given a sneak-peek into the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

But a few photos and videos shared by Salman’s fan clubs reveal that his Ek Tha Tiger scarf will be again seen in the sequel of the film. Yes, Salman’s scarf which became a fashion rage post Ek Tha Tiger, is once again ready to make a statement.

Here are some latest clicks and videos of Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Morocco sets of the film:

When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say ” please Palto Na” :) pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017

@BeingSalmanKhan sir on his way to shoot..Chk d crowd..Global MEGASTAR fr a Reason #Morocco #TigerZindaHai 🐯

Credits : Karima ‘s Insta pic.twitter.com/kkoz6evKpF — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) July 20, 2017

#TigerZindaHai Katrina Kaif out and about in Morocco pic.twitter.com/5RjtkNhPJB — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) July 20, 2017

Behind the scenes a very serious #tom Struthers working really hard as #Sk chills on the horse behind 😉 pic.twitter.com/GCOJCSGI0x — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 20, 2017

Straight from New York , with no sleep @BeingSalmanKhan jumps in for horse riding training @TigerZindaHai #morocco 😊 pic.twitter.com/mfOgbuUlDY — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 17, 2017

All these have made us all more excited for the film to release soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd