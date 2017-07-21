Latest News
Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar shares new still of Salman Khan from Morocco sets. See photos, videos

Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and the duo are set to share the screen space again after five years. Salman and Katrina was busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco.

Salman Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Tiger Zinda Hai’s release on December 22. As of now, the fan pages of Salman are literally flooded with latest photos from the film’s sets. Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer Ek Tha Tiger and the duo are set to share the screen space again after five years.

On Friday, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar once again took to Twitter to share another glimpse of Salman Khan from the upcoming romantic actioner. He tweeted, “When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say ” please Palto Na” :)”

Salman Khan is busy with the last leg of shooting for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco. Ali Abbas had recently given a sneak-peek into the action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

But a few photos and videos shared by Salman’s fan clubs reveal that his Ek Tha Tiger scarf will be again seen in the sequel of the film. Yes, Salman’s scarf which became a fashion rage post Ek Tha Tiger, is once again ready to make a statement.

 

Here are some latest clicks and videos of Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Morocco sets of the film:

All these have made us all more excited for the film to release soon.

