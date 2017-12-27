Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer continues to rise at the box office

Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 173.07 crore in just five days. Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 173.07 crore in just five days.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s spy thriller Tiger Zinda Hai is having a dream run at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has earned Rs 173.07 crore in just five days. The film is expected to cross the lifetime business of Ek Tha Tiger, the first installment of the YRF franchise, in its first week itself. The total box office collection of Ek Tha Tiger was 198.73 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai sees former flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play RAW and ISI agents, respectively. With no big release in the coming weeks, the romantic actioner is expected to mint money at the box office.

Overwhelmed with the success of his film, Salman Khan thanked all his fans in a statement. He said, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer.”

In her review of Tiger Zinda Hai, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had said, “I’d enjoyed the first one while it lasted. I had fun in this one too, once I got past the whole ‘Come Children, Here’s Make A Spy Story For You’ explanatory mode of the flick, directed this time by Ali Abbas Zafar. Literally every plot point is picked up and repeated BEFORE it happens, so everything is easy peasy, comic-book-y. I shut my ears every time this happened, and returned only when the action re-started. Which, let me tell you, there is plenty of, and almost all well-choreographed, even if familiar. And the number of vehicles going up in smoke should give Rohit Shetty a complex.”

