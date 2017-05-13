Tiger Zinda Hai: Austria to Abu Dhabi, Katrina Kaif is still glowing despite the extreme change in weather. See photo

Katrina Kaif shooting her next Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. Katrina Kaif shooting her next Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been hopping continents for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. After shooting the film in freezing, snow-capped Austria, the team has now travelled to yet another location with equally extreme weather conditions. This time around, the Tiger Zinda Hai team has chosen Abu Dhabi as their oasis and going by the trickle of shoot pictures on social media, one can assume that the team is enjoying the change in weather. Katrina Kaif is surely having some fun shooting the film in the desert. Instead of complaining about the scorching heat of Abu Dhabi, Kat is painting a lovely picture in the desert town, in a new picture which she shared on Instagram.

Rather than being seated inside her air-conditioned vanity van, Katrina is happily doing touch-ups under the sun. Going by the picture, Katrina seems to be seated on the ground and enjoying her work. But we wonder where is Salman Khan? Katrina captioned the picture as, “Tiger time … in the desert.” Katrina Kaif had done an item song in Ek Tha Tiger that was picturised in an exotic location. We wonder whether she is doing another number in Tiger Zinda Hai too?

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal rules China box office. Can it trump Baahubali 2?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has grabbed Aamir Khan’s next film Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina joined the team after months of speculations about who would bag the leading role. None other than Aamir Khan welcomed Kat and wrote on Twitter, “Finally we have our last thug….. Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat.” Salman Khan also posted a funny message on Twitter congratulating Kat on her getting the role. Salman wrote on Twitter, “I’m such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger’s tigress is a Thug.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd