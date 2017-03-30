Tiger Zinda Hai Austria schedule ends: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and a breathtaking landscape. See pics

As Tiger Zinda Hai schedule in Austria ends, Salman Khan has joined his family for nephew Ahil’s birthday. As Tiger Zinda Hai schedule in Austria ends, Salman Khan has joined his family for nephew Ahil’s birthday.

Salman Khan has wrapped up the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai shoot in Austria. The director Ali Abbas Zafar has been giving the audience a glimpse of the exotic locales where they have been shooting the film but some new pictures have been posted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, and we are speechless because the place is just too beautiful. It is here that Salman has shot some amazing action sequences as well, including one where he will go against a pack of wolves.

Salman and Katrina have been posting pictures with their crew members but they have not really dropped pictures of them off-shoot. Recently, the actors had given fans a surprise when they shared a picture from the film with a caption, ‘Back together.’ Earlier, Katrina Kaif had shared a picture with Ali Abbas Zafar, recalling her journey with the director since Meri Brother Ki Dulhan, which released in 2011.

Well, fans have been patiently waiting for the actors to come back together on screen, and Tiger Zinda Hai is a treat for them. The film has Salman and Katrina together after a gap of five years. The last film that they worked in was Ek Tha Tiger, which is a prequel to Tiger Zinda Hai.

#TigerZindaHai first schedule concludes in Tyrol, Austria. Stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ali Abbas Zafar directs. 22 Dec release. #YRFpic.twitter.com/NihnvypA8r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2017

Directed by Sultan fame Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled for Christmas release this year. The film will hit the screens on December 22. While Salman’s other film Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, is scheduled for Eid release. His co-star Katrina also has Jagga Jasoos in her kitty. The actor is just wrapping up some last bits of the film.

