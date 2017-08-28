Tiger Zinda Hai: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film will have 10,000 rounds of fire

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai to have some amazing sequences. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai to have some amazing sequences.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed some new on-set details from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai and it looks like fans are in for a special treat with this sequel to the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger.

Sharing a picture of a number of rifles lined up in a sunny room, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins …” Yesterday, he also shared a short clip on Twitter showcasing the beautiful lighting on the sets in Abu Dhabi and wrote, “Last 22 days to go @TigerZindaHai , heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow, Nervous & excitement :).”

Looks like Ali can’t decide whether he is excited or nervous for the heavy duty climax scene he is about to shoot. While fans are excitedly awaiting the release of this Katrina-Salman film, every new update from the sets has been hitting headlines and making them even more eager. And looking at the new pictures, looks like Ali has something very special in store for us. Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman-Katrina’s first collaboration after their alleged break-up.

Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai #Armoury …The Madness Begins … pic.twitter.com/2P2JjyzVbz — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 27, 2017

Last 22 days to go @TigerZindaHai , heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow, Nervous & excitement :) pic.twitter.com/t03P9EDdG1 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 26, 2017

The film is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. After wrapping up this film, Salman would be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s movie with Aanand L Rai. Recently, the two were seen in Tubelight where SRK appeared in a cameo while playing a magician.

While sequels have not been a really successful thing in Bollywood in the past, let’s wait and see if Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can weave the Tiger magic again.

