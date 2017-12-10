Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar: Commercial cinema is the most difficult of all genres

Ali Abbas Zafar talks about switching from science to arts, theatres to commercial cinema. Ali Abbas Zafar talks about switching from science to arts, theatres to commercial cinema.

With Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) set to release on December 22, director Ali Abbas Zafar, 34, is nervous. It doesn’t help that his previous film, Sultan, with actor Salman Khan in the lead was such a monster hit. With two hits (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, 2011, and, Sultan, 2016) and a reasonably successful one, Gunday (2014), behind him, Zafar speaks about his journey. Excerpts:

Your days at Kirori Mal College in Delhi seem to have been a decisive time in your life — you switched gears from science to the arts.

That’s true. I had enrolled in B.Sc, Biochemistry. Then, I got into Players, the drama society headed by Kewal Arora. Literature had always been part of my life — my mother used to teach Shakespeare in a government school in Dehradun. Players was a democratic space — everyone had a voice. I was friends with people like Raj Shekhar (lyricist), Himanshu Sharma (screenwriter) and Zeeshan Ayyub (actor). We read Jean Paul Sartre and (Saadat Hasan) Manto. After college I had this epiphany — this is what I want to do.

Your films are as commercial as they get. Isn’t that a huge shift from theatre?

I always believe that the challenge is to retain the soul of Manto, or William Golding, Sartre or a Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and package it in such a way that the last man standing at the ticket window, who only watches one film a year because it’s a Salman Khan film, will watch it. Only then will it combine content with the reach of mainstream cinema. We have seen it in our own cinematic history — the biggest blockbusters have been a combination of these. I believe that commercial cinema is the most difficult of genres. It can easily be turned down by an audience, but it will affect you hugely if done right. Look at Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Pakeezah — they are all commercial films. Look at how Deewar addresses the question of right and wrong.

But your biggest commercial success till date, Sultan, came under a lot of criticism for its portrayal of Aarfa, the female lead.

I personally think that Aarfa’s character in the film was a very strong one. She is the person who channelises the whole journey of Sultan. When I was initially asked to describe Sultan, the film, I used to say that it’s Sultan’s journey, but Aarfa makes it possible. There is no Sultan without an Aarfa — he becomes Sultan because he finds this woman who can slap him because she thinks he is not good enough for her. He does everything for her. When he lets chauvinism go to his head, he gets defeated by the same woman emotionally. She is like this bull fighter, and, in the end, he is fighting for this girl — who chose — to have their baby. Her love for him at that point was much bigger than her dream. If you have a woman choosing what she wants to do, how can that be regressive? Isn’t that empowering? In the end, he gets a daughter whom he trains to be a wrestler. I think people need to understand what feminism is before they question that broader arc of Sultan.

Tiger Zinda Hai brings back Salman Khan as a spy. Were you worried about directing a sequel of a super hit film?

I think why we made the film is more important than what the film does. It is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), but it was not designed as a sequel when I wrote the first draft in 2014. The story has always been about the nurses who were captured in 2014 by the ISIS in Iraq. The Modi government had just come to power, and the way our external affairs ministry handled the whole thing — the negotiations over 10 days and the eventual rescue — caught my attention. It’s impressive the way our nation is now equipped to execute rescues like this one. The idea was to bring across a strong sense of pride in our country and yet not sound jingoistic.

This is your second outing with Salman Khan and fourth collaboration with Yashraj films…

With great power comes great responsibility. I think we work well together. In Sultan, we were trying to get to know each other, and then, within a month, we got into the rhythm of things. An actor-director relationship is all about trust. Sultan cemented that trust, even though it was a difficult story to tell. We wanted to make the film authentic and believable, people needed to know that he is not a superhero, he will bleed and hurt. With stars and big banners, what happens is that you get a big opening. But only if your content is strong will the film sustain at the box office. So, in the end, it all boils down to the story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App