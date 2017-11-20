Salman Khan sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye’ for his parents on their wedding anniversary, watch video

Salman Khan attended the bash with Tiger Zinda Hai co-actor Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan attended the bash with Tiger Zinda Hai co-actor Katrina Kaif.

Last Saturday, on November 18, Salman Khan had two huge reasons to celebrate. It was the day of two wedding anniversaries in his family – one that of his parents’ and the other of his dear sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma. But nobody could’ve guessed the gift Salman was set to give to his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan. The actor might have sung in his films only a few times, the last one being in 2015 release Hero, but he did not shy away from doing it this time. He crooned the iconic song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye” song for his family, and the video will surely melt your heart. The actor can be seen having fun with the song, and crooning it with a bright smile.

Salman came back to Mumbai after performing at the Indian Super League in Kochi. Along with the actor, his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif also graced the private party, which saw the presence of only close friends and family members.

The shutterbugs went crazy when they spotted Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turning up at the event too. The bash took place at Arpita’s home and apart from Salman, Katrina and Iulia, those who came also included Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza and many others.

The video of Salman Khan singing has already gone viral on his fan pages. Check it out.

Arpita too shared a picture from the party and wrote, “We feel so blessed to share the same anniversary as my parents. They complete 53 & we 3. They teach us major couple goals. Love you @aaysharma, my beautiful mommie & daddy😘”

We always knew Salman is a family man. But this special singing video has left his fans asking for more from his end. While they hope to hear him sing yet again and soon, we too wish that the actor lends his voice to a song in his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled for December 22 release this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd