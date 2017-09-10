Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif turns into a cricketer after trying her hand at surfing and volleyball

Katrina Kaif seems naturally adept at Cricket. Katrina Kaif seems naturally adept at Cricket.

Katrina Kaif is clearly doing a lot more than acting these days. The actor who was last seen in Jagga Jasoos will be next seen in spy thriller film Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 directorial Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina shared a behind-the-scenes-video of Tiger Zinda Hai where she is seen trying her hand at batting and judging by the short clip, she seems naturally adept at it.

In the adorable video that she shared on Instagram, Katrina was seen batting and a few people who appear to be crew members were bowling, and they each took turns. Some others were also in the periphery, fielding. No matter how the bowlers threw at the actor, she had a clever answer in the form of a stroke. Even her stance was confident, professional and ramrod straight. As she played, she noticeably got better and hit the ball in both off side and leg side.

“My own cricket team (just hear the fake appreciation for my “shots” …..) Surfing done , volleyball done ….. cricket ? Work in practice 😄 #whathappensbehindthescenes #tigerzindahai.” Katrina Kaif captioned the image.

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled for a Christmas release this year. After wrapping up this film, Salman would be seen sharing the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the latter’s film with Aanand L Rai.

After this film, Katrina Kaif will appear in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub apart from her. The film is set to be released on Diwali next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd