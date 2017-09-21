Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif shows off her riffle shooting skills. Watch video

Katrina Kaif and Angad Bedi practice riffle shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif and Angad Bedi practice riffle shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif has been surprising us every time she comes out with an update about the much-awaited release of the year, Tiger Zinda Hai. Be it her photos with the director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar or her intense looks from the sets, Katrina has upped the level of excitement for this second installment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. And if her posts were not enough to keep the buzz around the film alive, Zafar and Salman did the rest by sharing details about the progress of their movie. But this time the update hasn’t come from either Katrina, Salman or Ali Abbas Zafar. It is actor Angad Bedi who on the last day of the shoot has shared a video on his social media profile which features him and Katrina.

In the video, Katrina and Angad are seen training for their action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai. While Angad is struggling to get his shots right, Katrina is spot on with her shots, hitting the target right. Along with the video, Angad wrote, “Last day of shoot on @tigerzindahai putting up my most favourite and memorable moment. You gotta up your game if next door is @katrinakaif getting every shot on point!!!”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Zafar also took to his Twitter handle to thank the Abu Dhabi air force for their support to Tiger Zinda Hai. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Thank you #Abudhabi #AirForce for all the support for @TigerZindaHai and special facilitation @yrf.” Also, on Tuesday, he shared a photograph and announced that only two days are left for the shoot of the movie to wrap up. The team of Tiger Zinda Hai was shooting at multiple locations in Abu Dhabi for a 65-day schedule, beginning from May 4.

Angad bagged the YRF film after Zafar saw him in Pink. “I feel extremely lucky to have got Tiger Zinda Hai. I will always be thankful to Shoojit Sircar for giving me Pink. Ali Abbas Zafar saw me in the movie and then decided to cast me in Tiger Zinda Hai,” said Angad while talking to indianexpress.com.

Tiger Zinda Hai hits the theaters on December 22 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd