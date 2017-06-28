Tiger Shroff: Work for Rambo is still far off, I feel it is difficult to crack Hollywood

Tiger Shroff will be seen in the Indian remake version of Rambo. Tiger Shroff will be seen in the Indian remake version of Rambo.

Actor Tiger Shroff, who will be seen in the Indian remake version of Rambo, says the prep work for the movie will be exhausting. Tiger will step into the shoes of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone for the remake. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who had previously helmed Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang.

“There is no prep work as such for the film as I am busy with the promotions of Munna Michael. And then I have Baaghi 2 and Student Of The Year 2 to do. Rambo is still far off. The prep work will be exhausting especially (as) there are lot of expectations and it’s cult action film featuring one of the legends of Hollywood. I don’t replace him I am just giving him a tribute,” Tiger told reporters at a promotional event of Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming. For the second installment of Baaghi 2, Tiger will team up with Disha Patani. “Definitely, I will be more at ease for sure as we (Disha and I) share a great bond and I am more comfortable with her.”

Shroff also added it is tough to crack Hollywood as even “experienced” actors like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone also have to give auditions to bag films there. “I am sure, it will be difficult to get in Hollywood. Stars, who are more bigger and experienced than me, have worked so hard to be there. Priyanka and Deepika both of them are at the top of their games and have been auditioning for films. So, there is a long way to go for me (in Hollywood),” Tiger told reporters. He, however, said that he is open to acting in Hollywood, provided there is an exciting offer. The 27-year-old actor, who has voiced Spider-Man in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming, said it was one superhero he always wanted to play since his childhood.

“I have been a fan of super hero films, especially of Spider-Man. My dream is half-fulfilled. I want to play Spider-Man and this is one step closer for me. I think whatever Spider-Man does I can also do it. And that too in less budget as I don’t use cables.” Spider-Man: Homecoming is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man and is set to release on July 7. “I had to play two parts– one of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. As Spider-Man, I had to get into the character so I was actually wearing the mask and dubbing for the fight sequences I was moving and shouting and reacting to the hits. I was fighting like Spider-Man. So it was all surreal.”

The Baaghi 2 actor considers Hrithik Roshan and Jackie Shroff his favourite superheroes. “My father was India’s first superhero. He did a film Shiva Ka Insaaf in 1985. It was India’s first 3D superhero film. He is my hero, superhero and for all children be it son or daughter, father is their first superhero.” When asked which superhero character he would like to play on screen, he said, “If there is a movie ever made on the Mahabharata, I would love to play the character of Hanuman ji or Ram ji.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App