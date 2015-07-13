Tiger Shroff to shave his head for ‘Baaghi’?

Playing the role of a rebel, Tiger Shroff will go bald for one of the looks.

‘Heropanti’ actor Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of his character for his next film, ‘Baaghi’.

The actor has decided to experiment with his looks and will be seen sporting various intense looks for the Sajid Nadiadwala film. Playing the role of a rebel, Tiger Shroff will go bald for one of the looks.

Read: Tiger Shroff buys 45 hoodies to hide his ‘Baaghi’ look

The filmmakers are tight lipped about Tiger’s looks but arrived at the decision of him going bald, to which the actor readily agreed.

But Tiger has already bought 45 hoodies to keep his look for ‘Baaghi.’

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd