Tiger Shroff to romance rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor starring in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff have been rife on social media but in a recent announcement, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he has settled on the MS Dhoni actor, Disha Patani for the lead. Disha and Tiger have reportedly been involved in a romantic relationship and it will be interesting to see them enact the same chemistry on screen in Baaghi 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala also expressed his excitement about kickstarting the project, calling Disha and Tiger the perfect cast for the film. He said, “When we did the look test of both of them together, we were convinced with their chemistry and about Disha being the perfect choice for the role. I am really happy with my cast and very excited to kick start the project with them.” Baaghi did fairly well at the box office and Tiger and Shraddha’s pairing was a hit on screen, following which the makers were eager to come up with another installment of the movie. Sajid had always been keen on casting another actor for the sequel and is now set to sign Disha Patani.

There has also been news that Tiger Shroff will be heading to Hong Kong in July to prepare for his role. The actor will be preparing for the stunts under the guidance of special martial arts director Tony Ching. The upcoming movie, just like its precursor, will be high on the action dose and director Ahmed Khan felt that it should be different from his stunts in the original film. The actor will undergo training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun, different styles of Wushu and will reportedly be there for a month.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have already been spotted on various lunch and dinner dates and even featured in the song “Befikra” together. Guess we don’t have to wait anymore to watch this rumored couple sizzle on screen.

