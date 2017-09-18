Tiger Shroff set to shave his head off for Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani in Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff will be sharing the screen space with Disha Patani in Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff has always impressed us with his action and dance sequences. Now, he is prepping up to surprise us by donning a new look altogether for his next film, ‘Baaghi 2′. In the first look of the film, we could see the actor’s chiseled body and we were sure that even this time, Tiger is going to leave no stone unturned to up the game of action in the industry. But after flaunting a hot-bod, Tiger will be undergoing an image change and would turn bald for the film. Yes, you read that right!

The actor will be joining the league of actors like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, who shaved their heads for ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Tere Naam’ respectively. Not just that, ‘Baaghi 2’ has more reasons to keep you excited. The film will feature Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, and this will be their first film together. There is huge excitement to witness their sizzling couple on screen already.

This is Tiger’s third project after ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi‘. Talking about his collaboration with the filmmaker, Tiger said, “I’m excited to work with Sajid sir again. I missed working with him. He’s family to me, not because I made my debut with his production, but he has been my mentor throughout my journey . Baaghi 2 is like returning to the home turf.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.

