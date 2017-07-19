Tiger Shroff to begin shoot for Student of The Year 2 in October, keeps mum on the female lead

Tiger Shroff stayed silent on the leading female actor of Student of The Year. Tiger Shroff stayed silent on the leading female actor of Student of The Year.

Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan have successfully passed out of the Student of The Year school, and now it is Tiger Shroff’s chance to put himself to the same test. While Alia, Sidharth and Varun were debutants in Karan Johar’s top-notch and highly fashionable school, Tiger would be leading the film and will introduce the leading ladies. While Tiger fans are already excited about the film, he recently revealed that soon they are going to begin the shooting. Pinkvilla.com has quoted Tiger saying, “It’s happening and we start in October.”

However, Tiger Shroff remained silent on being asked who would be starring opposite him. Well, over the last few months, everyone from Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey to Sridevi Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor have been rumoured to be trying to get the role. However, who has been finalised, that’s something which is going to be a surprise.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Tiger was quoted as saying that he doesn’t bother about who is the female lead. The actor told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t get involved with the casting at all. I don’t really care about the padding around me. It’s the script and the character that matters.”

For now, Tiger is busy promoting his dance-action film Munna Michael, in which he would be starring with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Munna Michael is Tiger Shroff’s small tribute to pop-star Michael Jackson. The film marks the debut of Niddhi Agerwal. Munna Michael, which has been directed by Sabbir Khan, would release on June 21.

