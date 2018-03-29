Tiger Shroff: I play my age in Student of the Year 2, not a one-man killing machine

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff’s fifth film. And ever since his debut in Heropanti four years back, the actor has established himself as an action star, who is also one of the best dancers in Bollywood right now. Ahead of his film’s release, Tiger shares with indianexpress.com, why he majorly stuck to doing actioners like A Flying Jatt, Munna Michael and Baaghi.

“It wasn’t a conscious decision at all. I was just following my instinct. I’ve been accepted primarily because I sort of stuck to those things and that being on the back burner and script first. Most of the times, directors wanted to cash in on my talents that way,” Tiger said during an exclusive chat with us.

The 28-year-old actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, being directed by Punit Malhotra. A sequel to 2012 film, which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, SOTY 2 will show a completely new avatar of Tiger.

Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff in a still from Baaghi 2.

Tiger explained how Student of the Year 2 will help him break out of the mould of an action star. “We’ll it’s definitely a contrast to Baaghi 2. I’m playing more of my age, more younger. I’m not playing a one-man killing machine type. I play a boy going to school, facing his problems and being a boy next door kind of a guy and a very realistic character,” he shared.

Tiger was in New Delhi to promote Baaghi, alongside his leading lady Disha Patani. This is the first time these two actors are doing a film together. They had earlier appeared in a single titled “Befikra” two years back.

Also read | Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff on Ek Do Teen: Those reactions were expected

Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal. The film made headlines recently for its remixed song “Ek Do Teen” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd