Tiger Shroff steps in the shoes of Michael Jackson in Munna Michael’s first look poster, see photo

When Munna Michael’s first poster and the movie logo was released we wondered if the rivalry between Munna, Tiger Shroff, and Michael, Ronit Roy will see its end either in a dance competition or a great fight. Now that the first look poster of the film is out, where Tiger Shroff looks dapper in his chiselled body, it looks like the actor is heading for a dance competition with a huge crowd rooting for him. But still, the mystery remains unsolved until July 21 when the movie will hit the theatres.

Tiger Shroff shared the poster of his next on Instagram and wrote, “Moonwalking in the steps of the legend! :) #MunnaMichaelPoster #MunnaMichael @sabbir24x7 @eros_now @vikirajani @filmsnextgen.” The film is a special one for Tiger as he will be paying a tribute to the late dancing sensation Michael Jackson and his father Jackie Shroff through a song. Tiger has been prepping up for the movie for a long time. His Instagram videos taking martial arts training are a proof of the hard work that has gone into the making of the film.

Another highlight of the film is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has worked on his dancing skills to match a step or two with Tiger. After seeing the unconventional actor romancing Amy Jackson in Freaky Ali, we really can’t wait to see yet another hidden talent of Nawazuddin.

Munna Michael which also marks the third collaboration between Tiger and director Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi will face a box office clash as Rajkummar Rao’s Bareily Ki Barfi releases on the same day. The film also stars debutant Nidhi Agerwal in a pivotal role.

