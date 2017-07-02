Spider-Man Homecoming Hindi trailer: Tiger Shroff might just convince you as the voice of Spidey. Watch video

Tiger Shroff has lent his voice to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tiger Shroff has lent his voice to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram page to release the trailer of the Spider-Man Homecoming in Hindi. Tiger has been giving some serious fitness goals to his fans. The actor has it all in him to be the Bollywood superstar. He can move like nobody else, his acting game is en pointe and now, he has added another feather to his cap. The actor has dubbed the Hindi trailer of the upcoming Hollywood film, Spider-Man Homecoming, calling it one of the most challenging things he has done so far.

The actor, who recently paid tribute to his icon Michael Jackson in Pune on the pop star’s death anniversary said that half his dream has come true by dubbing for his favourite character, Spider-Man. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, the actor wrote, “Probably one of the most challenging things I have done talking at a different pitch and pace. But so much fun living the character! #halfdreamcometrue”

If you listen to the trailer, you might not be able to recognise if it’s Tiger but the on-screen character takes away your attention from the voice and you get engrossed in what’s being shown and said by Spider-Man and his mentor, played by Robert Downey Jr who plays his iconic Avenger character, Iron Man.

Earlier, Tiger spoke about his character from the film and said, “I had to portray two alter egos in the movie, one of Peter Parker and the other of Spider-Man of course. To get into the character I used to wear the Spider-Man mask while dubbing, and while doing action sequences I was moving and shouting like Spider-Man and responding to the hits. I felt like I was Spider-Man, it was a great experience lending my voice for Spider-Man in India.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Tiger will be seen in Munna Michael next, which is a film based on a man who loves Michael Jackson. The film also stars Niddhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddhiqui in the lead role.

