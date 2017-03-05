Tiger Shroff shares Munna Michael’s climax sequence. See pics and videos

Tiger Shroff prepping up hard for Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff prepping up hard for Munna Michael.

Tiger Shroff is redefining action with every film. He makes us believe that a man can fly because we can barely see his legs when he is dancing or performing an action sequence. Now, the actor is making sure that he leaves no stone upturned in order to keep the hype around his next film alive. Tiger, who is prepping up for his upcoming film Munna Michael, shared a short video giving us a glimpse of the film’s climax sequence.

After watching this short video, we are agog just what feats of strength we will see in Munna Michael. It is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Tiger is not only paying tribute to Michael Jackson in the film but is also paying a small tribute to his father. Apart from the Heropanti actor, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the debut of Nidhi Agerwal. While we know that Tiger is an amazing dancer, in this film, we would see the dancing skills of Nawazuddin Siddiqui too.

Directed Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani, Munna Michael marks the third film of the actor-director duo together. Interestingly, Sabbir, who directed Tiger’s last hit Baaghi, will not be making a sequel to the film.

Post Munna, Tiger will appear in Baaghi 2, which would be directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan. In fact, the newfound action king of the industry would also start working on Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year’s sequel later this year.

