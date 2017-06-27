Tiger Shroff on Priyanka Chopra-Deepika Padukone working in Hollywood: It must be difficult to leave a mark there

Tiger Shroff also spoke about his preparations for Rambo. Tiger Shroff also spoke about his preparations for Rambo.

Tiger Shroff has been churning out a lot of films. While on one side he is busy promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Hindi version, he is also excited for Munna Micheal. And amid all this, his fans are eagerly waiting to see Tiger as Rambo too. This, when the original Rambo – actor Sylvester Stallone has already showed his excitement for the Bollywood remake.

When asked about how his Rambo coming along, Tiger said, “As for now there is no prep for Rambo. We are promoting Munna Michael right now. Then I will start Baaghi 2, and then Student Of The Year 2. Rambo is still far away. But preparations for Rambo will be challenging physically and mentally, specially because it is a cult action film, and because it is a Hollywood superstar’s mark, I don’t want to replace him, but this is my tribute to him, just borrowing it from him.”

And would this young icon be open to doing films in Hollywood? To this Tiger said, “Ya, I wouldn’t mind if I got an offer. But right now I am quite happy with my line up.”

Tiger also spoke about how he thinks Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are really talented to have received offers from Hollywood. He added, “It must be pretty difficult to leave a mark there because there are stars ten times bigger and better than we have worked so hard to get there like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Both of them are such talented heroines and at the top of the fame. So I guess I still have a long way to reach there.”

Tiger also proved that he has his father Jackie Shroff’s sense of humour too. When a scribe questioned him about who he would like to see as his Mary Jane if he was a real-life Spiderman, he replied, “Madhuri Dixit”. Remember Jackie Shroff answering ‘Magic’ Dixit’ to almost every question Karan Johar threw at him on Koffee With Karam season 5?

