Will prepare a lot to match up to Hrithik Roshan: Tiger Shroff on working with him

It is no less than a dream for actor Tiger Shroff to share screen space with his “idol” Hrithik Roshan in director Siddharth Anand’s next, and the young star admits he will have to work extra hard to stand able in front of his senior.

Siddharth will direct Tiger, Hrithik and actor Vaani Kapoor in a yet-untitled action film, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming project, Tiger said, “I am most excited about working with him. I am so thankful that I got such an offer so early in my life. He is my idol. Whatever I am today, it is because of what I saw of him while growing up.”

The 27-year-old actor, who interacted with the media at the red carpet of Screen Awards 2017, further showered praise on Hrithik.

“I will have to prepare a lot. He is a very hardworking actor. So, he gives in 100 percent, then I will have to give 200-300 percent to match up to him although I know I will never be able to match up to him,” Tiger added.

But before filming his ambitious project, the actor will shoot for the sequel to Student of the Year, to be directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. There have been reports that Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya will make her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the film.

Tiger refused to comment on the reports, but did share the film will start rolling around January-February.

“I have no idea about any of the cast members yet. The best person would be Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra, they should make the announcement officially. I have no right to answer this. We will start shooting for the film in January-February,” he said.

Currently, Tiger is shooting for Baaghi 2, which also stars Disha Patani.

