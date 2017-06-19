Tiger Shroff on his Baaghi 2 co-star: It’ll feel quite natural to be on screen with Disha Patani

“We share a great camaraderie,” says Tiger Shroff on Disha Patani. “We share a great camaraderie,” says Tiger Shroff on Disha Patani.

Amid strong dating speculation, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been confirmed as co-stars in the sequel to 2015 action romance Baaghi. And Tiger couldn’t be happier about the development. At a promotional event for his upcoming film Munna Michael, Tiger spoke about working with Disha, with whom he earlier collaborated on a music video.

The Munna Michael actor said that given his personal camaraderie with Disha Patani, he believes their on screen chemistry would be natural. “I am very excited. I have known her since even before Baaghi. We get along really well, personally, we share a great camaraderie. I think it will be quite fun and natural to be on screen with her,” he said.

Baaghi 2 will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and unlike the original, this one will be directed by Ahmed Khan, and will hit the theatres next year. The first movie was helmed by Sabbir Khan and had Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger.

According to reports, Tiger Shroff will be heading to Hong Kong next month to train for the action sequences under martial arts director, Tony Ching. He is said to be undergoing a month-long training for the different styles of Wushu (Chinese martial arts) which is Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun.

Currently, Tiger is busy promoting Munna Michael, an action dance film directed by Sabbir. It marks Tiger and Sabbir’s third collaboration after Heropanti and Baaghi. Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. It arrives in theatres on July 21.

