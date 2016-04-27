Tiger Shroff on backfoot over housewife comment

Tiger Shroff’s remark that he likes girls who are “housewife-type” has been slammed for being sexist. Tiger Shroff’s remark that he likes girls who are “housewife-type” has been slammed for being sexist.

Tiger Shroff’s remark that he likes girls who are “housewife-type” has been slammed for being sexist and the actor in his defence today said he respects his mother and sister too much to say something like that.

In an interview to an online portal, Tiger discussed about the qualities he would want in his partner and revealed that he would prefer a stay-at-home girl from a village, who would “keep the house clean and give me home-cooked food.”

“I will get married to a girl from the village… When I reach home, I want a massage so that I can get relaxed (sic). I like girls who are the housewife-type,” he had said.

However, the “Heropanti” star’s comments did not go down well with many, who took to social media to mock the actor for his comments.

Post the backlash, Tiger, 26, was quick to respond to the criticisms and took to Twitter to clarify himself.

He, however neither denied the comments nor clearly admitted to have said it.

“I am totally for women empowerment and equality and always talk about how they are as strong or stronger than men,” Tiger wrote.

“I respect my mother and sister too much to say something like that.

“I know I’m barely a year old in the industry but for those who know me and who have accepted me you would know. Anyway love always,” the “Baaghi” star posted.

