Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha reacts to RGV’s mean tweets: Taken aback by nastiness of Ram Gopal Varma’s rant

Ram Gopal Varma thinks Tiger Shroff is not masculine enough like his father Jackie Shroff. While Tiger and Jackie chose to ignore the ace director’s comments, his sister and mother have something to say about it. Ayesha Shroff, mother of Tiger, spoke to a leading daily and expressed how she felt about the rant, which came from nowhere since Tiger or Jackie, both have never had a feud with the director.

In a report of Bollywoodlife.com, Ayesha is quoted saying, “I was taken aback at the nastiness of his (Ramu’s) rant. It didn’t upset Tiger one bit. I don’t understand what the whole rant was about in the first place. What triggered it off? We have nothing to say about Ramu.”

She added that defining someone as ‘gay’ in respect to their looks is not being manly at all, mentioning that she has two real men — Tiger and Jackie — in her life. “I would like to add this — I don’t understand why we still loosely use these outdated terms like ‘gay’ for defining somebody’s style. The world has evolved so much and everybody has their own individual, personal and artistic expressions. To me, a real man is one who knows how to treat a woman with respect and I have two in my life — Jackie and Tiger.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff agreed with her mother’s definition of a man. She said she laughed the moment she read RGV’s tweets. “I know that Tiger’s beyond such things. I am extremely protective of him, but only when I need to be. Tiger’s birthday was such a positive and happy day, I honestly laughed when I read Ramu’s tweets. Sounded like a big joke to me and wasn’t worth my time or energy. Do I think mocking Tiger was fair? To each their own. A real man knows how to be respectful and is kind to all, so in that case, Tiger is the ultimate man!”

Even we are unclear about what triggered the director to write such comments on Tiger. The director, who is working with Jackie in the third installment of Sarkar, took to Twitter to wish Tiger but in a weird manner. He started by calling Tiger a ‘bikini babe’ as he shared a shirtless picture of Tiger emerging from the sea. RGV then wanted Tiger to learn machismo from his father, “@iTIGERSHROFF Please learn machoism from @bindasbhidu who even without martial arts poses more like a man and never like this. @iTIGERSHROFF u might have a six pack of muscle groups better than @bindasbhidu but his eyes and body language have far better many groups.”

In fact, he went on to say that “men like Bruce Lee and @bindasbhidu don’t ever pose in a Urmilaish way.” Is there something going on which has gone unnoticed by us? Let’s wait and watch.

