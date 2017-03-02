Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff worked with Mohnish Bahl in Teri Baahon Mein. The throwback pics are mind-boggling

Did you know Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff did a Bollywood film Teri Baahon Mein with Mohnish Bahl back in 1984? Did you know Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff did a Bollywood film Teri Baahon Mein with Mohnish Bahl back in 1984?

A deep dive into Tiger Shroff images on his birthday on Thursday helped us find this unexpected gem. Tiger’s mother, the very glam Ayesha Shroff, is known for producing the film Boom but we had no idea she had acted in a film too back in the day. And guess who played the lead actor in the film, which feels strongly inspired by Trazan? Bollywood’s favourite bade bhaiyya, Mohnish Bahl! Now, we all know that Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff is a star and has regaled us with films such as Hero, Andar Baahar, Jaanoo, Yudh, Karma, and many more, but we had no idea that Ayesha who earned fame modelling, also tried her hand at acting too!

Now, the name of the film is Teri Baahon Mein and we are hard-pressed to decide what’s more bizarre — the film’s stills or its story?

When we searched a little more about the film, this is what we found in Wikipedia, “Teri Baahon Mein is a 1984 Hindi-language Indian feature film directed by Umesh Mehra and produced by Pramod Pedder, starring Mohnish Bahl, Ayesha Dutt, Navin Nischol, Prem Chopra, Mac Mohan with Mithun Chakraborty and Parveen Babi in a special appearance. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Blue Lagoon, and stars Mohnish Bahl (son of late Bollywood actress Nutan) and Ayesha Dutt (wife of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff).”

We remember Mohnish for films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and Hum Saath Saath Hain but not many might know about this film. And the stills of the film are worth watching, if for nothing else then his hairy legs.

See stills of Ayesha Shroff, Mohnish Bahl from the film Teri Baahon Mein.

And just in case you needed reminding how Ayesha and Mohnish Bahl look now, here are the recent pics too.

The films’ plot revolved around the characters of Mohnish and Ayesha who are stranded on an island after the ship they are travelling in sinks. They find an ape Kalu, who becomes their pet. They have to survive harsh climate and the cannibals living on the island. After 20 years of searching for their grandfather Parikshit Sahni, they succeed in finding him but the grandfather’s younger brother Prem Chopra tries to kill them all. They survive and in true Bollywood tradition, live happily after. We don’t think that was the fate of the film, though.

It appears this was an experience enough for Ayesha and she didn’t do another film after Teri Baahon Mein. Earlier, she also contested the Miss Young World contest at Manila where she was elected the most popular girl by other contestants.

Other than Boom, Ayesha has produced Grahan, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, and Bombil and Beatrice.

