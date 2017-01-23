Tiger Shroff joins mixed martial arts league

The 26-year-old actor, who is known for his death defying fight sequences in the films, is the new co-owner of Bengaluru Tigers. The 26-year-old actor, who is known for his death defying fight sequences in the films, is the new co-owner of Bengaluru Tigers.

Taking his love for martial arts a step ahead, actor Tiger Shroff has joined the Super Fight League (SFL). The 26-year-old actor, who is known for his death defying fight sequences in the films, is the new co-owner of Bengaluru Tigers. “So excited to be associated with Super Fight League and the Bengaluru Tigers. As a martial artist myself I share the same passion as these fighters and will do my best to help make a difference in the SFL world. Go Tigers,” Tiger said in a statement.

The mixed martial league which began on January 20, already has Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Salim & Sulaiman and Randeep Hooda co-owning Mumbai Maniacs, Delhi Heroes, UP Nawabs and Haryana Sultans teams, respectively. “It is with great pride that I welcome Tiger to the Super Fight League. I have always believed Indian MMA needs an innovative and experimental format to bring the fans to the stadiums and in front of television,” Bill Dosanjh, SFL’s CEO & Principal Founder said. The SFL will be held at Siri Fort Sports Complex here.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff says that his New Year resolution is to enter the 100 crore club with his upcoming films. The “Flying Jatt” star was asked about his New Year resolution at the Lion Gold Awards 2016 event on Wednesday. He said: “One of my resolutions is I would like to enter 100 crore club with one of my upcoming films.”

Quizzed about his forthcoming film “Munna Michael”, Tiger replied: “We have shot 50 percent of it. It is completed till the interval and now we have started shooting the second half.” The romantic musical and action film is directed by Sabbir Khan. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ronit Roy in lead roles.