Tiger Shroff is upto something, and we want to know more

Tiger Shroff, who is currently preparing for his performance at the Indian Premier League 2017 in Gujarat, is up to something. First, the Baghi actor had posted a rehearsal video of his upcoming performance, which led to fans going gaga online. As usual, he leaves the audience speechless with his dancing skills. However, what has piqued our curiosity is the photo that Tiger shared recently. He is seen holding two kids high on his shoulder.

Along with the photograph, the actor shared a caption and said, “Something very exciting #ComingSoon #StayTuned.” Well, what could involve two kids and Tiger Shroff? Maybe an advertisement. It could also be a shoot, or is it another project altogether? Tiger, who was last seen in Flying Jatt alongside Jacqueline Fernandez has left not just us, but his fans and followers wondering what the actor up to next.

We do know that the actor will be seen in Munna Michael alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also play a pivotal role in the film. He has, in fact, shared some interesting videos and shots from the sets of the film directed by Sabbir Khan. Other than this, he has also been signed to play the lead in Student Of The Year 2, the sequel to Karan Johar’s directorial, Student Of The Year. The female lead is yet to be signed officially, however, speculations are rife that Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, will be making her debut with this film to be helmed by Punit Malhotra.

He hasn’t given any clue as to when he will give reveal the deets about this ‘exciting’ development. We hope it is soon.

