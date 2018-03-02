Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Here’s how Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani wished the Baaghi 2 actor

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani shared a sweet message for the actor on Twitter Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani shared a sweet message for the actor on Twitter

It is Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff’s birthday today, and the gifted dancer and hardworking actor has been flooded with wishes from the entertainment industry. From his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani to superstar Hrithik Roshan, celebrities have tweeted their messages to the actor.

Hrithik Roshan encouraged the newbie with kind words and tweeted, “Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF even the sky is no limit for you now. Keep flying! Have a super year”.

While Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani shared a picture of herself with the birthday boy and wrote, “Happiest b’day my baaghi @iTIGERSHROFF hope you keep kicking and punching like this. God bless you”.

Director Punit Malhotra also posted a birthday wish for the actor as he wrote, “Here’s wishing the coolest student a very happy birthday”.

Dharma Productions, which will be producing Tiger’s upcoming film Student of the Year 2, shared a sweet message for the actor on the special day. The official handle of Karan Johar’s company tweeted, “There’s no doubt he’ll be graduating with flying colors & few hearts of the nation in his bag soon! Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF! #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff”.

Actor and model Rahul Dev seem to dote on the young actor as he wrote a lovely message for him on Twitter, praising the Baaghi actor to the moon.

Rahul tweeted, “His sense of disciple & commitment towards his body touches me. A very happy birthday to the humble & charming @iTIGERSHROFF .. Have a fantastic year”.

Happiest b’day my baaghi @iTIGERSHROFF hope you keep kicking and punching like this❤❤ god bless you🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/94IYqEmlR9 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 2, 2018

His sense of disciple & commitment towards his body touches me .. A very happy birthday to the humble & charming @iTIGERSHROFF .. Have a fantastic year 😊🤗#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) March 2, 2018

Here’s wishing the coolest student a very happy birthday 😃👍🏻💪🏻@iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/GifMLBR8LU — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) March 2, 2018

There’s no doubt he’ll be graduating with flying colors & few hearts of the nation in his bag soon! Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF!😍#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/eMEFsCsbQ8 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 2, 2018

This Baaghi will stun you with his action, and charm you with his dance moves. Wishing @iTIGERSHROFF a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/6W6YRkk4p7 — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) March 1, 2018

Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF even the sky is no limit for you now . Keep flying ! Have a super year 👍 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 2, 2018

Fox Star Hindi’s Twitter handle shared a picture of the actor, and tweeted, “This Baaghi will stun you with his action, and charm you with his dance moves. Wishing @iTIGERSHROFF a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdayTigerShroff”.

Tiger Shroff is currently in news for Baaghi 2, where he will be seen romancing the stunning Disha Patani. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

