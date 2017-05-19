Tiger Shroff gets on board for Indian Rambo remake

Tiger Shroff will be seen in the Bollywood’s remake of Rambo. Tiger Shroff will be seen in the Bollywood’s remake of Rambo.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been finalised for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner Rambo, which had starred action icon, Sylvester Stallone. The movie Rambo is a classic in itself.

The actor is excited to get on board but says he can never replace Stallone.

The remake will be directed by Siddharth Anand and co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The buzz around the remake is huge in India. Actors like Hrithik Roshan and Sidharth Malhotra were in consideration for the role, but nothing had been materialised.

Tiger said: “Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I’ve been preparing for since childhood.”

Principal photography for the film is slated to start in February next year, with a release targeted for late 2018.

Rambo franchise first came to life in 1982 with First Blood, which minted over $125 million worldwide. It was followed by a number of successful remakes, including the most recent Rambo in 2008, which earned $113 million globally, the report notes.

The Bollywood remake will be given a ‘desi’ twist.

A few days back, the actor had teased his fans with a new poster of Baaghi 2, confirming that a sequel was on the cards. Tiger featured in the poster with a bareback and dressed in a commando attire, while holding a gun and waiting in front of the helicopter.

