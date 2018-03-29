Tiger Shroff on rumours of dating his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani: I think it is going to benefit us on-screen

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had earlier done a single titled ‘Befikra’. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani had earlier done a single titled ‘Befikra’.

Ever since news came out last year that Tiger Shroff will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani in Baaghi 2, their fans haven’t stayed calm. Now that the Ahmed Khan directorial is ready for release, buzz around the rumoured couple is only growing. Tiger and Disha share a great friendship in real life, and this we know seeing their regular dinner outings, red carpet appearances together and the fact that Disha is also good friends with Tiger’s sister Krishna.

The alleged couple was in New Delhi to promote Baaghi 2, which is a sequel to the 2016 film. When asked how it was to work together amid the existing speculations, Tiger, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, said they were comfortable with each other, so work was quite organic too.

“We share a great relationship. It is easier to work when you are comfortable with each other. Doing scenes with each other is quite organic. So it is a good feeling. Regarding the speculations around us off-screen, I think it is just going to benefit us on-screen,” said Tiger.

Baaghi 2 is Tiger’s fifth film and Disha’s fourth outing. While the makers have already announced the third installment in the action franchise, Tiger said he isn’t expecting much from Baaghi 2. “I’ve learnt my lesson of not expecting much or over expecting. We’ve worked very hard and now we just want our humble efforts to be accepted by the audience,” he said.

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda and Deepak Dobriyal. It releases on March 30.

