Baaghi 2 song Lo Safar: Tiger Shroff pines for Disha Patani

The latest number from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 is something of an earworm. The lyrics of the song has been written by Sayeed Quadri. "Lo Safar" has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Written by Anvita Singh | New Delhi | Published: March 13, 2018 12:47 pm
tiger shroff, disha patani, baaghi 2 The latest track of Baaghi 2, “Lo Safar”, features a lost Tiger Shroff looking for a missing Disha Patani
Penned by Sayeed Quadri, who is popular for having written the lyrics of numbers like Bheege Honth Tere (Murder) and Awaarapan Banjarapan (Paap), Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2’s latest track Lo Safar is something of an earworm.

Lo Safar is hummable, and singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has rendered his voice to OK Jaanu’s Humma and Kaabil’s title track, does what he’s hired for– sing skillfully. In the video of the slow number, Tiger Shroff’s character roams the streets, looking around for a missing Disha Patani. Patani appears in the song, looking her lovely self, chasing Shroff’s character like a dream, literally. The two exchange kisses, balloons and sweet nothings throughout the duration of the two-minute-fourteen-second-song.

Here is the video of the song:

Shroff recently tweeted about the song and wrote, “Distance never separates two hearts! #LoSafar OUT NOW!”

Baaghi 2 is the sequel to Baaghi, which starred Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier helmed films like Lakeer, Pathshala and Fool n Final. Khan is a jack of all trades, as he is an accomplished choreographer, actor, writer, producer and director. Baaghi 2 has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release on March 30.

