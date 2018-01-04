Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 to release on March 30

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani announce the release date of Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani announce the release date of Baaghi 2.

While their fans are going gaga over their holiday photos from Sri Lanka, rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have announced the release date of their upcoming release Baaghi 2. Both the lead actors took to their Twitter handle and shared the poster of the film with the release date, ‘March 30, 2018’ mentioned on it. In the poster which was released earlier in May last year, Tiger is seen flaunting his chiselled bareback and a gun in his hands, speaking volumes about his daredevil act in the Ahmed Khan directorial.

After seeing the poster of the sequel to the 2016 release Baaghi, many vouched for Tiger acing the combat sequence in this one too like he did in Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan. Also, it is for the first time that the actor will get away from his long tresses and will opt for a short hairdo.

Sharing the poster and the release date of the action-thriller, Tiger tweeted, “Get Ready To Fight guys as Rebels For Love are all geared up to arrive soon! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018. @khan_ahmedasas @DishPatani @NGEMovies @FoxStarHindi #Baaghi2onMarch30.” Disha also took to Twitter to make an official announcement about the release date. She wrote, “Rebels For Love are all set to meet you! #SajidNadiadwala’s Baaghi2 to release on March 30 2018.”

Meanwhile, a viral video on social media has Tiger and Disha shooting the climax sequence of the film. Also, in the video Tiger who looks madly in love with Disha is seen putting a garland around her neck. Baaghi 2 gives the movie buffs the fresh pairing of Disha and Tiger who have only shared the screen in a music video titled, ‘Befikra’.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have become the much-sort-after couple in tinsel town. Whenever the duo makes an appearance together, the fans go into a frenzy and something similar happened when they flew to the white beaches of Sri Lanka to ring in New Year.

Baaghi 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd