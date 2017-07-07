Tiger Shroff compares his female co-stars to ‘padding’ which he doesn’t ‘care about’

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Munna Michael. Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Munna Michael.

Bollywood is not a place where stereotypes surrounding women are being broken every day. Yet, actors and celebrities make sure they display a sense of caution and awareness when they talk about their female co-stars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, stars have always openly talked about feminism, gender inequality and wage gaps in the industry. However, Tiger Shroff’s recent comments on her female co-stars reek of sexism and ignorance.

When Tiger was recently asked about the casting of female co-stars in Student Of The Year 2, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t get involved with the casting at all. I don’t really care about the padding around me. It’s the script and my character that matter.” There are a lot of speculations about who will be cast opposite Tiger in the much-awaited sequel. Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jhanvi and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya’s names have been floating already. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

“When I work with someone who is my junior, I know exactly what the person is going through. I’ve never felt the need to work with established actresses even though I have had the opportunity to work with the beautiful and fantastic Shraddha Kapoor (Baaghi) and Jacqueline Fernandez (A Flying Jatt),” Tiger added.

This is not the first time when Tiger made a disparaging statement about women. In a Rediff interview last year Tiger had apparently said, “I will get married to a girl from the village. When I reach home, I want a massage so that I can get relaxed. She should stay at home, keep the house clean and give me home-cooked food. I like girls who are the housewife-type.”

However, Tiger denied that he made that statement. However, Rediff uploaded the audio interview and left the actor embarrassed. It seems like the actor hasn’t learnt anything from the episode.

